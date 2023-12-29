Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $70.25

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

