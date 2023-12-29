Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $81.14

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of GPCR stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $75.02.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
