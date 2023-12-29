Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $162.53

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Visteon Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Visteon by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $12,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 37.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

