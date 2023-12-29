Brokers Set Expectations for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

CYTK stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

