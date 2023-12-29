BTIG Research Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 in the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

