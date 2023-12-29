Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

