BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

