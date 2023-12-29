Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $62.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Camtek has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

