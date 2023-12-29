Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $510,840.96 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $510,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,974.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76.

Cano Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 875.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 150.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

