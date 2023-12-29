Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 283,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.