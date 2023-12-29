Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.19

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 109164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $963.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 121.93%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

