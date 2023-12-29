Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.