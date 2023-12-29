Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 706,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Visa by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $260.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.50 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

