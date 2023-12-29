Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $941.21 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

