Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

GLW stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

