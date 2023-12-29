Cascade Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

