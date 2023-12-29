Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.6 %

CETX opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

