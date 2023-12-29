Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 12,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 204,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.