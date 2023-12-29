Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.