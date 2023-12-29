Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Financial Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cerus and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cerus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $279.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -32.40% -84.23% -23.16% Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.66% 13.91% 6.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cerus and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $162.05 million 2.53 -$42.78 million ($0.28) -8.07 Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.64 $1.48 billion $4.96 49.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Cerus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.