Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

