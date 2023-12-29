Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 139,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 110.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.