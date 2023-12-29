Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

