Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

