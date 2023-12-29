Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.