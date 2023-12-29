Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.37. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

