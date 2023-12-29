Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.37. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

