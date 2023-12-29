Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

