Clarity Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

