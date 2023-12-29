Coastline Trust Co Has $206,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.