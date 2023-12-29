Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

