Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.62. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

