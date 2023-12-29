Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 101,936 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,365.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.36 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.