Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

