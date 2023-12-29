Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after buying an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.75 million, a PE ratio of 123.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

