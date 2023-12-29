Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3373 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,138.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.