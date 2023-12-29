Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Comstock has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

