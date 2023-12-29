Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Comstock has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
