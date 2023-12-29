Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HIG stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

