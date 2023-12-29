Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $263.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.72 and a 200-day moving average of $244.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

