Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

