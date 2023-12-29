Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 591 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

