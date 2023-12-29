Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.