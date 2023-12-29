Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 91,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,324,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 323,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,474. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

