Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

