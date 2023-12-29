Contrasting GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) & Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GlycoMimetics and Prelude Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prelude Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.41%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -73.75% -64.58% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -53.91% -49.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Prelude Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 2,020.33 -$46.69 million ($0.63) -3.98 Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$115.44 million ($2.17) -1.91

GlycoMimetics has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

