Contrasting Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 178.39 -$121.82 million ($2.02) -4.73 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 31.78 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -9.34

Prime Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.93%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83% Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49%

Volatility & Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

