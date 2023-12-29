Contrasting QuantaSing Group (QSG) and Its Rivals

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QuantaSing Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 232 1059 1547 94 2.51

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 508.02%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 7.41%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -7.71 QuantaSing Group Competitors $440.24 million $4.24 million 5.80

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuantaSing Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -5.92% -49.26% 2.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantaSing Group competitors beat QuantaSing Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

