Contrasting Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Science 37 and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.51%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Science 37 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Science 37 and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -206.86% -83.09% -61.58% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $70.15 million 0.45 -$50.99 million ($21.40) -0.25 OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.11

OneMedNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science 37, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data. The company's platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and therapeutic area. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

