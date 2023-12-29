Contrasting Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telos and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Telos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -27.46% -25.97% -19.89% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Telos and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and Canna-Global Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $216.89 million 1.22 -$53.43 million ($0.61) -6.25 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Volatility & Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telos beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.