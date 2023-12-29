Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.